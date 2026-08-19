Rising Threats: Escalating Violence Against Humanitarian Workers

A record number of humanitarian workers were attacked last year, partly due to the increased use of armed drones, the United Nations reported on Wednesday, describing the trend as 'appalling'.

In 2025, 907 aid workers were killed, injured, or kidnapped, up from 833 the previous year, as reported by the Aid Worker Security Database. Among these, 350 workers lost their lives, a decrease from the 387 fatalities reported in 2024.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence and urged nations to uphold wartime rules and hold violators accountable. He noted the growing dangers in humanitarian service as U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher highlighted the risks posed by drones. Areas like Gaza and Sudan have been particularly deadly for aid workers.