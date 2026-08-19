A former Vietnamese politician, Nguyen Sy Cuong, was involved in a tragic traffic accident in Hanoi last year, which resulted in the death of a teenager. Although he violated road traffic regulations, Cuong was exempted from criminal prosecution, a decision that has fueled months-long controversy and online criticism.

The public outcry manifested in acts of protest, with people leaving flowers at the accident site, despite police attempts to prevent such acts. The case has attracted significant attention, as Cuong, once a deputy chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee, was officially recognized by authorities in a recent state TV interview.

The police investigation determined Cuong's responsibility, but mitigating factors and the victim's family's withdrawal of their complaint led to his exemption from prosecution. Authorities have expressed concerns over the incident’s use by 'hostile forces' to provoke social unrest.