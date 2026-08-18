Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand clinched their spot in the ASEAN Championship final Tuesday, overcoming a 2-1 defeat to Singapore in Bangkok with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Kakana Khamyol's decisive penalty secured their advancement, following Wanchai Jarunongkran's foul by Ryhan Stewart. Coach Anthony Hudson praised the team's achievement in reaching the final.

Despite Teerasak Poeiphimai's missed opportunities, Thailand maintained their lead. The team is set to face defending champions Vietnam or Malaysia, with Vietnam ahead 2-0 in their semi-final tie.