Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand advanced to the ASEAN Championship final despite a 2-1 loss to Singapore. Kakana Khamyol's penalty was crucial in maintaining their aggregate 4-3 victory. Coach Anthony Hudson expressed pride in his young team. Thailand will face either Vietnam or Malaysia in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:49 IST
Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth
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Thailand clinched their spot in the ASEAN Championship final Tuesday, overcoming a 2-1 defeat to Singapore in Bangkok with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Kakana Khamyol's decisive penalty secured their advancement, following Wanchai Jarunongkran's foul by Ryhan Stewart. Coach Anthony Hudson praised the team's achievement in reaching the final.

Despite Teerasak Poeiphimai's missed opportunities, Thailand maintained their lead. The team is set to face defending champions Vietnam or Malaysia, with Vietnam ahead 2-0 in their semi-final tie.

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