Iceland's Cod Wars Legacy and the EU Dilemma: A Referendum's Impact on Sovereignty

Fifty years after the dramatic confrontations known as the Cod Wars, Iceland is once again at a crossroads, facing a referendum that could redefine its relationship with the European Union.

The vote, scheduled for August 29, reflects the island nation's enduring commitment to sovereignty, rooted deeply in its historic struggle for control over its fishing waters.

As debates intensify, the outcome remains uncertain, with public opinion split on whether to prioritize economic benefits from potential EU membership or preserve national identity and autonomy.