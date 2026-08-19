EU Leaders Rally Behind ICC Amid U.S. Sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa expressed unwavering support for the International Criminal Court following U.S. sanctions against its leader. Both leaders emphasized the importance of ICC's independence and praised President Tomoko Akane and staff for their commitment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:57 IST
EU Leaders Rally Behind ICC Amid U.S. Sanctions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have declared strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) just a day after the U.S. imposed sanctions on its president and a senior lawyer.

In a unified message shared on platform X, both EU leaders emphasized their solidarity with ICC President Tomoko Akane, asserting the necessity for the court's independence from external influences.

They highlighted the critical role played by ICC judges and officials, commending them for their steadfast dedication to upholding the mission of the court.

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