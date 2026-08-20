Huckabee Warns Israeli Settlers: 'Thou Shalt Not Steal' in West Bank

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has condemned Israeli settlers in the West Bank for attempting to seize property owned by Palestinian Americans, including a home belonging to Loui Ridi. Huckabee warns of potential U.S. sanctions and invokes religious teachings against stealing. The situation has garnered international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:00 IST
Huckabee Warns Israeli Settlers: 'Thou Shalt Not Steal' in West Bank
Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has issued a stern warning to Israeli settlers in the West Bank, urging them not to seize property owned by Palestinian Americans, citing it as a violation of divine law. Huckabee, who is a Baptist minister and former governor, emphasized the teachings of Jewish and Christian scripture, reminding settlers of the commandment against stealing.

The conflict stems from settlers encircling homes in the West Bank village of Qusra, including that of Palestinian American Loui Ridi. The situation has attracted international condemnation, prompting Israel's military to intervene. Despite the presence of troops, residents fear continued settler encroachment once forces withdraw.

Huckabee highlighted the potential repercussions for settlers involved in such acts, suggesting they could face U.S. sanctions, although no such measures are currently in place. The ambassador strongly criticized these acts as 'inexcusable and repugnant' and stated that those responsible must be held accountable. As tensions remain high, the situation continues to unfold without arrests or comments from Israeli leaders.

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