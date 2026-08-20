Protest Erupts in London Against Pakistani Airstrikes in Balochistan
Demonstrators gathered outside 10 Downing Street to protest reported Pakistani airstrikes on civilians in Surab, Balochistan. Organised by the Baloch National Movement, the protest called for international intervention and an independent investigation to address alleged civilian casualties and ongoing military actions in the region.
In a fervent display of protest, demonstrators assembled outside 10 Downing Street, London, denouncing reported Pakistani airstrikes in Surab, Balochistan. The Baloch National Movement led the charge, condemning civilian casualties that reportedly included women and children, and called for accountability and justice.
The protesters made a passionate appeal to the UK Government, urging international bodies and human rights organisations to engage actively with the ongoing crisis in Balochistan. Their demands included an independent investigation into the airstrike allegations and immediate access for international observers to verify the situation on the ground.
Niaz Baloch, a BNM activist, voiced grave concerns over the use of aerial power against the civilian population, labelling the attacks as part of an alarming pattern. The protesters implored global powers, including the United Nations and the European Union, to increase scrutiny and protective measures for Baloch civilians.
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