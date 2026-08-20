Cauvery Dispute Dominates Southern Zonal Council Meet

Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar reiterated that the Cauvery water dispute is sub judice, clarifying that it cannot be discussed in alternative forums during the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting. The Minister emphasized compliance with Supreme Court directives on both the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar Dam issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:49 IST
Cauvery Dispute Dominates Southern Zonal Council Meet
Tamil Nadu minister CTR Nirmal Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar firmly stated that the ongoing Cauvery water dispute is a sub judice issue, meaning it remains under judicial consideration and cannot be discussed in any other forum.

Reinforcing Tamil Nadu's stance on the matter, the Minister stressed the need to respect the legal process, highlighting the state's unwavering commitment to the Supreme Court's directives regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam's stability and the Cauvery water issue.

In discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumar expressed satisfaction with the state's effective communication of its needs. The Southern Zonal Council meeting brings together Chief Ministers and representatives from various southern states and Union Territories, aiming to address inter-state matters efficiently.

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