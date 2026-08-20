Shein Sets Sights on Hong Kong IPO Amid Valuation Challenges

Shein plans to launch its Hong Kong IPO on Monday, aiming for a listing on September 1. The listing may be delayed due to slow growth affecting investor interest. The online fashion retailer, once valued at $100 billion, is now targeting a valuation of $26 to $27 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:45 IST
Shein Sets Sights on Hong Kong IPO Amid Valuation Challenges
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Fashion retailer Shein is poised to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to insider sources. Initially targeting August 28, the listing is now expected to proceed by September 1, albeit a few days later than planned.

The delay comes amid a slowdown in growth and increased costs, which have tempered the enthusiasm of potential investors. Once hailed as a disrupter in the fast-fashion sector, Shein's rapid supply chain and low prices had positioned it as a formidable competitor to fashion giants like H&M and Zara.

Currently, Shein is seeking a valuation of between $26 billion and $27 billion, a significant drop from the $100 billion it was valued at during private fundraising in 2022. The company has yet to comment on the revised valuation expectations for the upcoming IPO.

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