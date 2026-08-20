Shein Sets Sights on Hong Kong IPO Amid Valuation Challenges

Fashion retailer Shein is poised to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to insider sources. Initially targeting August 28, the listing is now expected to proceed by September 1, albeit a few days later than planned.

The delay comes amid a slowdown in growth and increased costs, which have tempered the enthusiasm of potential investors. Once hailed as a disrupter in the fast-fashion sector, Shein's rapid supply chain and low prices had positioned it as a formidable competitor to fashion giants like H&M and Zara.

Currently, Shein is seeking a valuation of between $26 billion and $27 billion, a significant drop from the $100 billion it was valued at during private fundraising in 2022. The company has yet to comment on the revised valuation expectations for the upcoming IPO.