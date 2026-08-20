Springbok Showdown: Kolisi Benched, De Villiers Rises

Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa, will not play in the first test against New Zealand at Ellis Park due to a hamstring injury. Coach Rassie Erasmus chose Paul de Villiers over Kolisi. This series, dubbed 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry,' kicks off a sequence of four matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:44 IST
Springbok Showdown: Kolisi Benched, De Villiers Rises

South Africa's rugby icon and captain Siya Kolisi will not be in the lineup for the first test against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, primarily due to a hamstring issue. Despite affirmations from Coach Rassie Erasmus about Kolisi's fitness, Paul de Villiers has been unexpectedly chosen to start.

The decision to include the dynamic Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as flyhalf over Manie Libbok and seasoned Handre Pollard further underscores the strategic maneuvers by the team. Also making the spotlight is Damian de Allende, marking his centennial cap, while Grant Williams reinforces the half-back dynamics.

Coach Erasmus notes, "Siya trained well, yet we opted for Paul this weekend." The series, known as 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry,' will unfold over four weekends, with South Africa having claimed victory in five of their last six encounters with the All Blacks, including a record win in Wellington.

TRENDING

1
Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Global
2
Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Sparks Tensions Between US and China

Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Sparks Tensions Between US and China

Global
3
Bond Yields Soar, Retail Giants Miss: Market Sentiment Shifts

Bond Yields Soar, Retail Giants Miss: Market Sentiment Shifts

Global
4
Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026