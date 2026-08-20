Springbok Showdown: Kolisi Benched, De Villiers Rises

South Africa's rugby icon and captain Siya Kolisi will not be in the lineup for the first test against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, primarily due to a hamstring issue. Despite affirmations from Coach Rassie Erasmus about Kolisi's fitness, Paul de Villiers has been unexpectedly chosen to start.

The decision to include the dynamic Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as flyhalf over Manie Libbok and seasoned Handre Pollard further underscores the strategic maneuvers by the team. Also making the spotlight is Damian de Allende, marking his centennial cap, while Grant Williams reinforces the half-back dynamics.

Coach Erasmus notes, "Siya trained well, yet we opted for Paul this weekend." The series, known as 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry,' will unfold over four weekends, with South Africa having claimed victory in five of their last six encounters with the All Blacks, including a record win in Wellington.