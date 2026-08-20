Rerouted Deportations: Mexicans Sent to Guatemala in New U.S. Strategy

Guatemala has received 2,300 Mexicans deported from the U.S. in 2026 in a rerouting strategy. These deportations aim to deter migration but could strain U.S.-Mexico relations. President Arevalo confirmed coordination with Mexican authorities; however, costs and responsibilities are handled by U.S. or Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:05 IST
Rerouted Deportations: Mexicans Sent to Guatemala in New U.S. Strategy
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In a strategic shift, Guatemala has become a temporary stop for approximately 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States in 2026. President Bernardo Arevalo confirmed the rerouted path in an interview on Wednesday, emphasizing a collaboration with Mexican authorities for these transit actions.

This unconventional method, introduced by the Trump administration, seeks to deter illegal migration but poses significant risks to U.S.-Mexico diplomatic relations. Despite Mexico's willingness to accept its citizens directly, many are transported to Guatemala for transfer back to Mexico, challenging the existing deportation framework.

President Arevalo clarified that deported Mexicans spend less than a day in Guatemala, contributing no substantial benefit to the country. Costs are covered by the United States or Mexican governments, maintaining Guatemala's stance as not being a "safe third country." The strategy has drawn criticism and concern over its implications for international agreements.

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