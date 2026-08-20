Rerouted Deportations: Mexicans Sent to Guatemala in New U.S. Strategy

In a strategic shift, Guatemala has become a temporary stop for approximately 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States in 2026. President Bernardo Arevalo confirmed the rerouted path in an interview on Wednesday, emphasizing a collaboration with Mexican authorities for these transit actions.

This unconventional method, introduced by the Trump administration, seeks to deter illegal migration but poses significant risks to U.S.-Mexico diplomatic relations. Despite Mexico's willingness to accept its citizens directly, many are transported to Guatemala for transfer back to Mexico, challenging the existing deportation framework.

President Arevalo clarified that deported Mexicans spend less than a day in Guatemala, contributing no substantial benefit to the country. Costs are covered by the United States or Mexican governments, maintaining Guatemala's stance as not being a "safe third country." The strategy has drawn criticism and concern over its implications for international agreements.