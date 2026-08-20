U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. plans to enforce unprecedented sanctions on Iran, aiming to pressure an end to ongoing conflicts affecting oil trade. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized economic over military measures, coinciding with oil price hikes. Iran criticized this as 'economic terrorism,' while the U.S. hopes for global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:55 IST
U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
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The United States stands poised to implement some of the most stringent sanctions ever against Iran, focusing on economic tactics that reduce the need for military operations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored this strategy, highlighting it as a measure to diminish Iran's influence without resorting to armed conflict.

The threat of financial penalties aimed at terminating months-long warfare in the Middle East sent oil prices rising to a three-week peak. Bessent was quoted expressing uncertainty over the oil market's reaction but affirmed the comprehensive economic squeeze would eliminate the necessity for large-scale kinetic engagement.

Condemning the U.S. move, Iran labeled the sanctions as 'economic terrorism' accusing them of targeting ordinary citizens. The two countries have tried and failed to maintain ceasefire agreements aimed at assuring free passage in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil corridor.

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