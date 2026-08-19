Devastating Drone Strike: Tragedy in Kherson

In Kherson, Ukraine, a Russian drone attack on a bus resulted in four deaths and injured four women, who were hospitalized. Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed the incident via Telegram, sharing images depicting the aftermath, including a blood-stained bus with shattered windows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:14 IST
Devastating Drone Strike: Tragedy in Kherson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, a Russian drone attack on a bus claimed the lives of four individuals on Wednesday morning, according to the regional governor.

Four women sustained injuries in the attack and have since been hospitalized, Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the Telegram messaging app.

The aftermath of the assault has been captured in haunting images showing a yellow bus marked by bloodied steps and shattered windows.

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