European Commission Closes Antitrust Probe Against Pratt & Whitney
The European Commission concluded its antitrust investigation against Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., part of RTX, after the company amended its contractual clauses. These changes aim to eliminate barriers that spare parts suppliers faced in accessing crucial inputs and services.
The European Commission has officially closed its antitrust investigation into RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp, marking a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of corporate practices.
This decision follows the company's initiative to amend specific contractual clauses previously seen as potential barriers to the market access of spare parts suppliers.
The amendments are expected to enhance competition by easing the access of suppliers to essential inputs and services, the Commission confirmed in a statement.