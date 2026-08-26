Nigeria Puts Gender Equality at the Heart of Civil Service Reform

Nigeria is taking a fresh approach to making its Federal Civil Service more responsive to the everyday realities of women and men, with new structures designed to bring gender considerations directly into government planning, budgets, policies and institutional decisions. UN Women and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) have inaugurated a Steering Committee and Technical Working Group on Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB), alongside the INSPIRE Programme, creating a framework that connects gender equality commitments with the systems that shape public spending and services.

The inauguration on August 25, 2026, represents a key step in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding between UN Women and OHCSF, with attention placed on gender equality and stronger opportunities for women to develop professionally and take leadership roles across the Federal Civil Service. UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS Beatrice Eyong described the occasion as the point where commitments are being translated into structures capable of delivering measurable change.

Putting Women's and Men's Needs Into Government Budgets

Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting is built around a practical idea: public budgets and policies can affect women and men differently, so those differences need to be understood when resources are planned and allocated. Bringing gender analysis into government decision-making can help ministries, departments and agencies identify inequalities earlier and direct public resources toward programmes that serve communities more fairly.

The approach goes beyond creating separate funding for women. It examines how mainstream spending, policies and public programmes influence different groups, helping institutions understand whether their decisions are closing existing gaps or unintentionally reinforcing them. For Nigeria, embedding this thinking throughout the Federal Civil Service could influence how national policies and budget decisions eventually reach millions of people.

Eyong captured the importance of the civil service in this process by describing it as the machinery through which national policies, budget lines and development programmes reach Nigerians, making internal reform an important part of creating more gender-responsive governance.

INSPIRE Creates More Space for Women to Grow and Lead

A second part of the reform is the five-year INSPIRE Programme, short for Inclusive Network for Supporting Progress, Innovation, Reform and Equity for Women. The programme focuses on women's leadership and professional development while supporting gender-responsive policies that can create a more enabling workplace across federal institutions.

INSPIRE was developed in response to findings from the Federal Civil Service Culture Diagnostic Survey, connecting the programme with evidence about workplace experiences and institutional conditions. Its focus on professional growth recognizes that increasing women's participation is not simply a matter of recruitment, since career progression, leadership opportunities and workplace systems can also shape who reaches senior decision-making positions.

The programme allows Nigeria to connect institutional reform with the experiences of women already working within government, while creating structures that can support future generations of female civil servants seeking greater responsibility and leadership roles.

New Committees Turn Commitments Into Measurable Action

Responsibility for keeping the reforms moving will be shared between the newly established bodies. The Steering Committee will provide strategic leadership, while the Technical Working Group will handle implementation, coordination, monitoring and learning, giving the initiative both high-level direction and a practical mechanism for tracking progress across the Federal Civil Service.

UN Women will support the work through technical expertise, capacity strengthening, policy guidance and evidence-based monitoring and evaluation. Eyong said the partnership would continue beyond the inauguration as both sides work toward a more gender-equitable civil service.

The significance of the initiative reaches beyond the careers of individual civil servants because government institutions influence how money is spent, which communities receive services and how national priorities become programmes on the ground. Building gender awareness into those systems could make equality part of routine government decision-making rather than a separate consideration added after policies and budgets have already been developed.