FIFA's Infantino Attends Under-20 Women's World Cup Amid Controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be present at the opening match of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice this Saturday. This marks the first major tournament organized by FIFA since Infantino's controversial proposal to sell World Cup stakes was abandoned.

The proposal, which valued the commercial rights of FIFA tournaments at $20 billion, faced strong opposition from regional governing bodies, including UEFA and key stakeholders, leading to its withdrawal in late July. Nevertheless, a Polish Football Association spokesperson confirmed Infantino's attendance at the opening game.

This event is a crucial development platform for women's soccer, providing players a chance to showcase their talents ahead of next year's senior Women's World Cup in Brazil. Poland is set to play Argentina and Mexico will face Benin on the opening day.