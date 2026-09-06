Iga Swiatek Battles to Keep U.S. Open Dream Alive

In a match marked by resilience and skill, Iga Swiatek overcame Czech competitor Marie Bouzkova to advance to the U.S. Open's fourth round.

The 2022 title holder, amidst a challenging season, secured her victory through power-packed forehands and tactical precision, winning 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

Swiatek's next challenge is a crucial match against China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who halted her 25-match winning streak two years ago.