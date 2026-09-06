Iga Swiatek Battles to Keep U.S. Open Dream Alive

Iga Swiatek surmounted a challenging match against Czech Marie Bouzkova, winning 7-6(3) 7-6(3), to advance to the U.S. Open's fourth round. The 2022 champion from Poland thwarted her opponent with a strong backhand, setting an anticipated face-off with China's Zheng Qinwen, her Olympic semi-final conqueror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:22 IST
Iga Swiatek Battles to Keep U.S. Open Dream Alive
Iga Swiatek

In a match marked by resilience and skill, Iga Swiatek overcame Czech competitor Marie Bouzkova to advance to the U.S. Open's fourth round.

The 2022 title holder, amidst a challenging season, secured her victory through power-packed forehands and tactical precision, winning 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

Swiatek's next challenge is a crucial match against China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who halted her 25-match winning streak two years ago.

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