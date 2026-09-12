Hungary's New Premier to Repeal 2020 Gay Adoption Ban

Hungary's Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, plans to repeal legislation passed in 2020 by former leader Viktor Orban that effectively banned gay adoption. The change aims to restore LGBTQ rights by shifting decision-making away from politicians to professional assessors. The existing law requires adoption approvals from the family affairs minister, forming a de facto ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:59 IST
Hungary's New Premier to Repeal 2020 Gay Adoption Ban
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In a bold move to restore LGBTQ rights, Hungary's new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced plans to repeal a controversial piece of legislation passed by his predecessor, Viktor Orban. The 2020 law, enacted by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party, placed significant barriers on gay and lesbian adoption.

Under the former law, adoption was possible for same-sex couples only if one partner applied as a single individual, and final approval lay in the hands of the family affairs minister. Magyar, who won a landslide victory against Orban in April, seeks to shift adoption decision-making to qualified professionals.

This legislative change is viewed as a significant step toward re-establishing LGBTQ rights in Hungary, a nation criticized by the European Court of Justice for violating European law by restricting LGBTQ content. Hungary currently recognizes civil unions but has never permitted gay marriage.

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