Hungary's New Premier to Repeal 2020 Gay Adoption Ban

In a bold move to restore LGBTQ rights, Hungary's new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced plans to repeal a controversial piece of legislation passed by his predecessor, Viktor Orban. The 2020 law, enacted by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party, placed significant barriers on gay and lesbian adoption.

Under the former law, adoption was possible for same-sex couples only if one partner applied as a single individual, and final approval lay in the hands of the family affairs minister. Magyar, who won a landslide victory against Orban in April, seeks to shift adoption decision-making to qualified professionals.

This legislative change is viewed as a significant step toward re-establishing LGBTQ rights in Hungary, a nation criticized by the European Court of Justice for violating European law by restricting LGBTQ content. Hungary currently recognizes civil unions but has never permitted gay marriage.