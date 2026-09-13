Valencia Football Club Initiates Major Overhaul Amid Turbulent Season

Valencia fired manager Carlos Corberan and CEO Ron Gourlay after a disappointing start to the season. With only one point from five matches, the club faces pressure from fans. Oscar Sanchez is temporarily stepping in as coach, and Valencia is set to announce a new sporting structure soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 20:29 IST
Valencia Football Club Initiates Major Overhaul Amid Turbulent Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Valencia Football Club has decided to dismiss manager Carlos Corberan and chief executive officer Ron Gourlay following a winless start to the current season. The team has accumulated just one point from five matches, placing them at the bottom of the LaLiga standings. This decision comes after mounting dissatisfaction among the club's supporters.

Corberan, who took the managerial role in December 2024, managed to lead Valencia to a respectable 12th-place finish initially, later improving to ninth place last season. However, criticism of his football style persisted, leading to calls for his departure during home matches. Across his 72 games at the helm, Corberan secured 28 victories while facing 26 defeats.

Ron Gourlay, joining in May 2025, had been a vocal supporter of Corberan yet faced his own share of scrutiny. Alongside their departures, contracts for several staff have also been concluded. In the interim, Oscar Sanchez from VCF Mestalla will coach the first team, with a full announcement on the club's sporting structure expected soon. Valencia's next match against Deportivo Alaves looms on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
3
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026