Valencia Football Club Initiates Major Overhaul Amid Turbulent Season

Valencia Football Club has decided to dismiss manager Carlos Corberan and chief executive officer Ron Gourlay following a winless start to the current season. The team has accumulated just one point from five matches, placing them at the bottom of the LaLiga standings. This decision comes after mounting dissatisfaction among the club's supporters.

Corberan, who took the managerial role in December 2024, managed to lead Valencia to a respectable 12th-place finish initially, later improving to ninth place last season. However, criticism of his football style persisted, leading to calls for his departure during home matches. Across his 72 games at the helm, Corberan secured 28 victories while facing 26 defeats.

Ron Gourlay, joining in May 2025, had been a vocal supporter of Corberan yet faced his own share of scrutiny. Alongside their departures, contracts for several staff have also been concluded. In the interim, Oscar Sanchez from VCF Mestalla will coach the first team, with a full announcement on the club's sporting structure expected soon. Valencia's next match against Deportivo Alaves looms on Tuesday.