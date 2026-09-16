Diplomacy over Confrontation: Malaysia's Strategy with Myanmar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim plans to invite Myanmar's President, Min Aung Hlaing, for an official visit in exchange for Myanmar accepting the return of Rohingya refugees. Malaysia, in line with ASEAN, does not recognize Myanmar's new government but needs a negotiating partner for refugee repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:56 IST
Diplomacy over Confrontation: Malaysia's Strategy with Myanmar
Anwar Ibrahim

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to invite Myanmar's President, Min Aung Hlaing, for an official visit to facilitate the repatriation of Rohingya refugees. This move aims to establish diplomatic relations despite ASEAN's non-recognition of Myanmar's post-coup government.

Anwar explained that while Malaysia and ASEAN are not ready to formally recognize Myanmar's government, practical needs dictate the necessity of negotiations for refugee return. "We need a dialogue partner to ensure the safe return of refugees," said Anwar during a podcast discussion.

Previously, ASEAN has barred Myanmar's leaders from summits due to human rights concerns. Despite hosting nearly 194,000 Myanmar refugees, Anwar maintains Malaysia's stance on seeking repatriation solutions, emphasizing diplomacy over confrontation.

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