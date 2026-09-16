Diplomacy over Confrontation: Malaysia's Strategy with Myanmar

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to invite Myanmar's President, Min Aung Hlaing, for an official visit to facilitate the repatriation of Rohingya refugees. This move aims to establish diplomatic relations despite ASEAN's non-recognition of Myanmar's post-coup government.

Anwar explained that while Malaysia and ASEAN are not ready to formally recognize Myanmar's government, practical needs dictate the necessity of negotiations for refugee return. "We need a dialogue partner to ensure the safe return of refugees," said Anwar during a podcast discussion.

Previously, ASEAN has barred Myanmar's leaders from summits due to human rights concerns. Despite hosting nearly 194,000 Myanmar refugees, Anwar maintains Malaysia's stance on seeking repatriation solutions, emphasizing diplomacy over confrontation.