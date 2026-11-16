Family Still Awaits UN Colleague’s Body: Türk Demands Answers From Houthi Authorities

Videos circulated this week purporting to show confessions by another detained UN Human Rights colleague have deepened concerns about the treatment of those in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:50 IST
Family Still Awaits UN Colleague’s Body: Türk Demands Answers From Houthi Authorities
Image Credit: Gemini

Two weeks after the UN learned that its colleague Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shami had died in Houthi custody, his body has still not been returned to his family. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has demanded that the Houthi de facto authorities return his body without delay. Mohammed's family, denied contact with him during two years of detention, must be able to lay him to rest with dignity and according to their wishes.

Türk is calling for urgent steps to establish the date, cause and circumstances of Mohammed's death in custody. His demand includes ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for what happened to the detained UN colleague. Returning Mohammed's body and establishing the facts surrounding his death remain urgent responsibilities for the Houthi de facto authorities.

Videos circulated this week purporting to show confessions by another detained UN Human Rights colleague have deepened concerns about the treatment of those in custody. The UN Human Rights Office described the material as clearly coerced and abusive, warning that its public circulation exposes the detained colleague to vilification and greater danger. The office expressed grave fears that he and other detainees had suffered torture or other ill-treatment to force them to make such statements.

Detained personnel must be released immediately

Türk renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN and humanitarian personnel. His appeal covers everyone in these groups who remains in Houthi custody, including the colleague shown in the circulated videos. People requiring critical medical attention must be released urgently so they can receive the care they need.

Families need information and regular contact

Until those detained are released, the Houthi de facto authorities must immediately provide information about their whereabouts and health. Regular contact with relatives must be ensured so families can communicate with loved ones held in custody. The circulation of the purported confession videos has already caused significant distress to the family of the UN colleague shown.

Medical care and protection cannot wait

Everyone remaining in detention must have access to necessary medical care, including specialised treatment when their condition requires it. Concerns about possible torture and other ill-treatment make the demand for information about detainees' health particularly urgent. The High Commissioner's appeal calls for these immediate measures pending the unconditional release of all detained UN and humanitarian personnel.

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