Google to pay up to $200 mln to FTC on YouTube probe - Politico

Alphabet Inc's Google will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into YouTube's alleged violation of a certain children's privacy law, Politico reported on Friday. The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://politi.co/2ZtIM5G)

Details about other terms of the settlement were not immediately available, the report said. Google was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read: Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)