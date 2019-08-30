International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 22:26 IST
Google to pay up to $200 mln to FTC on YouTube probe - Politico

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into YouTube's alleged violation of a certain children's privacy law, Politico reported on Friday. The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://politi.co/2ZtIM5G)

Details about other terms of the settlement were not immediately available, the report said. Google was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
