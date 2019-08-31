International Development News
Israeli military orders extra forces to Lebanon border area

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 23:09 IST
"Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy," the army said in a statement. Image Credit: Afro-Palestine Newswire

Israel's military said on Saturday it had ordered extra forces to deploy its northern command as tensions remained high with Lebanon's heavily armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah.

The army said its "ground forces, air, navy and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area." It said the measures had been taken in the past week.

"Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy," the army said in a statement.

COUNTRY : Israel
