International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters -media

Reuters
Updated: 01-09-2019 03:32 IST
Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters -media

One suspect was believed to have shot a police officer on the I-20 interstate highway and several other people in the area, while another is believed to have taken a U.S. Post Office vehicle, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.  Image Credit: Twitter (@TwitterMoments)

Police in Texas said around 20 people were shot in the Midland and Odessa area on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station reported.

One suspect was believed to have shot a police officer on the I-20 interstate highway and several other people in the area, while another is believed to have taken a U.S. Post Office vehicle, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019