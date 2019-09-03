International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hungary charges Syrian man with terrorism, crime against humanity

Reuters Budapest
Updated: 03-09-2019 14:38 IST
Hungary charges Syrian man with terrorism, crime against humanity

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hungarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 27-year-old Syrian man with terrorism and crime against humanity committed as a member of the Islamic State in 2015.

The man, identified only as F. Hassan, was charged with executing several people in 2015 in the Homs region of Syria who refused to join Islamic State, the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. His lawyer was not immediately reachable by phone.

Also Read: BRIEF-U.S. Prosecutors Probe Huawei On New Allegations Of Technology Theft - WSJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Hungary
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019