Child trafficking: SC expresses anguish over 'fight' between NCPCR & WB SCPCR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed anguish over the "fight" between the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on a matter related to alleged trafficking of children from an orphanage in the state. The apex court said it was concerned about the children who are there at the orphanage or shelter home.

"What is this happening? It is very unfortunate that two statutory bodies are fighting like this. It is sad that both of you cannot come to a conclusion for the welfare of these children," a bench comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said. "We are not bothered about the Centre or West Bengal commission. We are bothered about the poor children who are in the shelter home," the bench said.

The top court is hearing an appeal filed by the NCPCR against a Calcutta High Court order staying its proceedings in a case related to alleged gross violation of rights of orphaned children in West Bengal. The NCPCR had alleged that the West Bengal government had illegally formed ad-hoc committees for adoption and given away orphans for adoption in gross violation of law and rules.

The apex court had stayed the proceedings and the August 29, 2017 order of the Calcutta High Court. The counsel appearing for the NCPCR told the apex court on Tuesday that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would represent them in the case and he was arguing another matter before other court.

The bench, which posted the case for hearing on Wednesday, told the NCPCR's counsel that it would not adjourn the matter tomorrow. In the high court, the NCPCR and the state government were at loggerheads over the alleged trafficking of 17 children from an orphanage in Jalpaiguri district.

The NCPCR had blamed the local administration for the thriving of the trafficking racket but the state government had questioned its jurisdiction in the high court. The high court, in its order, had stayed the proceedings initiated by the NCPCR after taking note of the plea filed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, State of West Bengal.

It was alleged by the ADGP before the high court that NCPCR had no jurisdiction as the West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights was seized of the matter. PTI ABA MNL RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)