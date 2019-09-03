Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate

A Tunisian appeals court on Tuesday upheld the detention of media magnate Nabil Karoui, a candidate in a Sept. 15 presidential election, on suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering, his lawyer said.

Karoui had sought to be freed, but the court "rejected the demand to release" him, the lawyer Kamel Ben Massoud told Reuters without giving details or further comment. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)

