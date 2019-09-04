UK discovers huge heroin haul hidden in shipment of bath towels

Police have made the largest-ever seizure of heroin in Britain after discovering drugs with a street value of over 120 million pounds ($150 million) hidden in a shipment of towels and bathrobes. The haul was discovered on a container ship that docked last week in the eastern English port of Felixstowe.

"This is a record heroin seizure in the UK and one of the largest ever in Europe..," said Matt Horne of the National Crime Agency (NCA) in a statement. NCA intelligence had ascertained that the heroin would be on the vessel when it docked in the UK en route to Antwerp.

After officers removed the drugs, they returned the container to the vessel, which continued on to Antwerp and docked in the Belgian port city on Sunday. Four people were arrested after the container was then driven to Rotterdam, the NCA said.

Also Read: UK nets largest ever heroin haul worth $145 million

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)