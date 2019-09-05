International Development News
UK lawmakers approve Brexit delay law, defeating PM Johnson

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:31 IST
British lawmakers on Wednesday approved a piece of legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government taking the country out of the European Union without a deal.

Lawmakers in Britain's lower house of parliament voted 327 to 299 in favour of the plan. The legislation now passes to parliament's upper chamber for approval.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
