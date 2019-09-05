International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October - China commerce ministry

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 05-09-2019 07:30 IST
China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October - China commerce ministry

Image Credit: Flickr

China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a call earlier in the day between China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website. China's central bank governor Yi Gang also attended the call.

Before the October talks, trade teams from the two countries will hold consultations in mid-September, the ministry said, adding that both sides agreed to take actual actions to create favorable conditions.

Also Read: China parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019