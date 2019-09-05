SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 11:27 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there. In her petition, Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her for a month.

COUNTRY : India
