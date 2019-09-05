International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK PM Johnson's brother, Jo, resigns, citing national interest

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 16:02 IST
UK PM Johnson's brother, Jo, resigns, citing national interest

Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Jo, has resigned as junior minister and said he would step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

"It's been an honor to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs," Jo Johnson said.

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," he said.

Also Read: Court rejects bid to block Boris Johnson's order to suspend Parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019