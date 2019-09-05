PM Johnson thanks brother, Jo, for his service after surprise resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his brother, Jo, for his service after the younger sibling quit his ministerial role and said he would stand down from parliament, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

"The Prime Minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service," a spokesman from Johnson's office said in a statement.

"He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP (Member of Parliament). The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo."

Also Read: I don't want an election, says Boris Johnson in latest Brexit warning

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)