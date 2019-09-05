International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

INX Media: Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 17:38 IST
INX Media: Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-days judicial custody till September 19.

The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019