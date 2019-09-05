INX Media: Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-days judicial custody till September 19.

The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

