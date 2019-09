The Prime Minister of Finland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said on Friday there will be no new negotiations over Britain's exit agreement from the bloc.

"We are not going to open this agreement we negotiated between Britain and European Union," Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a news conference in Helsinki.

