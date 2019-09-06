HC restrains JNU from notifying results of students union polls till Sept 17

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained the Jawaharlal Nehru University from notifying the results of students union elections till September 17. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued the notice and sought response of the JNU on pleas by two students alleging that their nominations for polls were illegally rejected for elections of councillor in JNUSU.

"In the facts and circumstances, it is directed that the declaration of final results shall be subject to further orders to be passed by this court. Further, the University is directed not to notify the results till the next date of hearing. List on September 17," the court said. JNU was represented through central government standing counsel Monika Arora.

The petitioners claimed that the JNUSU election committee rejected his nomination without citing any reason. The pleas sought direction to the varsity authorities to hold the elections as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh committee.

The polling took place during the day in two phases and 14 candidates are in fray in the elections. The counting will commence from 9 pm. The results were earlier scheduled to be declared on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, a member of Students' Federation of India (SFI), has been fielded by the Left unity, an alliance which comprises her outfit besides All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF).

Amid slogans of 'Jai Bhim', 'Lal Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the JNU campus late Wednesday. The Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also fielded candidates for all the posts while the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has fielded a candidate for the president's post.

The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) is contesting for posts of president and general secretary, while the Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, students' wing of the RJD, will be contesting for the posts of president and vice president. Independent candidate Raghavendra Mishra who dresses up in saffron robes and is called Yogi of JNU is also contesting for the post of president.

