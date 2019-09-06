International Development News
CORRECTED-U.S. will aim to persuade others to 'call out' China over Uighurs at U.N. - Pompeo

Reuters
Updated: 06-09-2019 22:57 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would use the U.N. General Assembly this month to persuade countries to help "call out" China over treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

Asked after a speech at the Kansas State University how Washington had been promoting an end to the oppression of Uighurs in China, Pompeo said: "insufficiently." “We are going to have this U.N. General Assembly in the third week in September. We’ll do a number of gatherings where our efforts will be to get other countries to sign up to help us call out this activity that is taking place ... We want freedom for those folks."

