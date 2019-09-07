Buses exit Moscow jail amid expectations of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap - witness

Two buses with tinted windows and a police escort left a Moscow jail on Saturday morning carrying an undisclosed number of people, a Reuters witness said, as a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine appeared to begin.

Expectations of the swap, described as imminent by the two countries' leaders in recent days, have been running high. It remains unclear how many prisoners will be involved in the swap. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Michael Perry)

