Reuters Paris
Updated: 10-09-2019 16:40 IST
France says its new EU commissioner will help "make Europe truly sovereign"

Image Credit: Pixabay

The French presidency on Tuesday welcomed the nomination of Sylvie Goulard as the European Commission's new internal market commissionner, saying she will play a crucial role in the executive's strategy to "make Europe truly sovereign."

Goulard, 54, a former European lawmaker, will have a leading role in industrial policy and promoting a digital single market, the European Commission said earlier.

The French national will also be in charge of a new Defense Industry and Space department.

COUNTRY : France
