Bahraini crown prince to visit U.S., meet with Trump

Reuters Manama
Updated: 13-09-2019 02:38 IST
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa will make an official visit to the United States on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump, a White House statement said on Thursday.

Bahrain's state news agency confirmed the visit.

The two leaders are expected to discuss maritime security, countering the threat from Iran, efforts to promote peace in the region, and counterterrorism, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Bahrain
