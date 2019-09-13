NGT directs Haryana chief secretary to take action against petrol pump in Faridabad green belt

The National Green Tribunal directed the Haryana chief secretary on Friday to take action against an illegal petrol pump located in a green belt in Faridabad. A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the chief secretary to file a report before the tribunal within two weeks.

The green panel also came down heavily on the municipal commissioner of Faridabad, saying her approach of not taking any action against the illegal operation of the petrol pump on the ground that the land belongs to HUDA is unbecoming of the high position held by her. "Once order of the tribunal was brought to her notice and she was required to remain present in person, least she could have done was to coordinate with any other state agency involved in the matter, which has not been done. There is also no explanation why order of this tribunal in the matter has been ignored for long time," the bench said.

There have been repeated failures on the part of the commissioner in performing her functions in matters before this tribunal, the NGT said. "In view of above, option before this tribunal is either to take coercive measures for failure and negligence of the municipal commissioner or to require the chief secretary to look into the matter and take a decision whether such important office as municipal corporation should be headed by any other suitable and responsible officer.

"Such decision may be taken at the earliest so that public service functions assigned to such high officer are discharged in a responsible manner," the tribunal said. The tribunal was hearing a letter-turned-petition against illegal setting up of a petrol pump in the green belt at Molarband, Badarpur, behind Sector 37 Police Station, Faridabad.

