International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 11:15 IST
SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019