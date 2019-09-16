International Development News
Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 3 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 15:45 IST
A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for three more days.

He was arrested by the ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today. The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

COUNTRY : India
