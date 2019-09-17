International Development News
U.S.-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Thursday in DC - USTR

Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019
Deputy trade negotiators for the United States and China will meet in Washington beginning on Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Monday.

The U.S. and Chinese governments have said that they expect deputy-level trade talks to resume during mid-September in Washington, but have not made public a specific date. That meeting is to be followed by a meeting of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with China's top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, in early October.

A spokesman for Lighthizer said the deputies would begin meeting on Thursday in Washington, but gave no further details.

COUNTRY : United States
