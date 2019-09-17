International Development News
Development News Edition
Elite police called to incident near Paris, no one hurt: report

Reuters Paris
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:48 IST
Elite police forces were called to a house in a Paris suburb where a man was holed up, but the incident was quickly over with no one hurt, French daily Le Parisien reported on its website.

Almost three hundred children at a nearby school were briefly forced to stay inside the building before being safely handed over to their parents, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
