Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki says: * NO FOREIGN ALLIES HAVE IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS ON DATA-SHARING WITH CANADA AFTER CHARGES FILED AGAINST INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL

* NO INDICATION THAT ARRESTED INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL HAD ACCOMPLICES * COOPERATION WITH ALLIES IS NOT AT ALL COMPROMISED AT THIS POINT, THERE IS NO RISK TO INFORMATION-SHARING

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)