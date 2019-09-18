International Development News
Development News Edition
Suicide bomber, gunmen attack government building in eastern Afghanistan -officials

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gunmen and at least one suicide bomber attacked a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, wounding nine people including a child and a woman, officials said. Attackers detonated explosives outside the building, used for the distribution of electronic identity cards, in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar province, said the provincial governor's spokesman and a provincial council member.

Gunmen then poured into the building and fighting is ongoing, they said.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
