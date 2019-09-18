School teacher gets one year RI for molesting girl student

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a school teacher to one-year rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 13-year-old girl student inside a classroom. Nandkumar Shinde was found guilty of sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special judge for POCSO cases M H More passed the verdict. Shinde, who worked at a school in suburban Ghatkopar, was accused of often harassing girl students.

After one of the girls complained, he was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging woman's modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and arrested in November 2017. According to the prosecution, the girl students had earlier complained to the principal about Shinde's behavior, and the principal had reprimanded him, but the accused continued to harass girls.

