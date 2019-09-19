International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jharkhand court sends 3 Naxalites to jail for 18 months for unlawful activities

PTI Simdega(Jharkhand)
Updated: 19-09-2019 12:35 IST
Jharkhand court sends 3 Naxalites to jail for 18 months for unlawful activities

Image Credit: ANI

A court here has sentenced three Naxalites of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in unlawful activities in Simdega district of Jharkhand. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anandmani Tripathi convicted the Naxalites and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Amit Kumar Srivastav said here on Thursday.

The three convicted Naxalites of the PLFI, a Maoist splinter group, were Ram Prasad Singh, Jaichand Singh, and Turtan Gudia, the APP said. The police arrested them on August 18 last year during patrolling at Sahubeda under the jurisdiction of Bano police station and recovered PLFI pamphlets from their possession.

During interrogation, they had confessed that they used to work for PLFI Naxalites Jage alias Jageswar Singh and Gujju Gope, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019