INX Media scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Chidambaram till Oct 3

A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also allowed medical examination of Chidambaram.

The court extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram after the CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought extension of the judicial custody and said there has been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody. Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

